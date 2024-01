Amory soccer debuts field upgrades, plays in first night game since March’s tornado

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI)- Amory’s boys and girls soccer programs hosted Itawamba on Thursday in the first home night games since last March’s tornado.

On Wednesday, Amory finished a plethora of field upgrades that included a new lighting installation, a ticket booth, a renovated concession stand, and press box.

The Panthers spent $358,000 on the project. Here’s a look: