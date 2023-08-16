Amory to host Community Action Plan Public Hearing

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s been almost five months since an EF3 tornado ripped through the city of Amory and parts of Monroe County. And the City of Amory is gearing up to host a Community Action Plan Public Hearing.

The meeting will be an opportunity for the citizens of Amory and Monroe County to voice questions and concerns regarding the March tornado and rebuilding efforts.

The Community Action Plan Public Hearing as part of its process for securing a Disaster Recovery Community Development Block Grant.

Mayor Corey Glenn said it’s essential for them to get input from the community to help improve the future economic development of the city.

“As part of our CDBG recovery side, it’s kind of a prerequisite for what we are going through to host this town hall meeting. Get that feedback so we can use it going forward. Learn from our mistakes, and then move forward and have plans for the future,” said Glenn.

While they are hoping for good feedback, the mayor said it’s important for the community to come out to the event so their voices can be heard.

Glenn said while the damage was extensive, they are ahead of schedule on the rebuilding process.

“They are the city. It’s who we represent and it’s important that we are doing what we need to do for them and how they feel about our progress,” said Glenn.

“Our timeline has been amazing we are way ahead of schedule than we thought we would be. That’s not saying we have done everything right but we’ve done a good job,” said Glenn.

And the city is looking to continue to build AMORY 2.0

“We are through with the debris removal for the majority side of it. We are about to move on to personal properties and hopefully commercial properties starting Friday. Then from here, we will start the rebuild. What’s going on inside the personal assets and building homes back and things like that,” said Glenn.

The first meeting will be Wednesday, August 16, at the old National Gaurd Armory.

A Second meeting is scheduled for Thursday, August 17 at the Benjamin Wax Community Center.

Both meetings will start at 5:30 p.m.

