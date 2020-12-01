AMORY, MISS. (WCBI) – Voters in Amory will decide the fate of a tourism tax, one week from today.

Amory’s Tourism Tax Senate Bill was approved in 2014 and it allows for a two percent tax on gross sales of restaurants, and hotels and motels. Revenues can only be used to promote tourism and for the Parks and Recreation Department.

- Advertisement -

“We feel like it is something that will be very beneficial to our facilities moving forward, our programming moving forward, our events moving forward,” said Amory Mayor Brad Blalock.

Revenue from the tax would not go into the general fund, but into a special fund.

Mayor Blalock says the tourism tax would put Amory on a level playing field with nearby cities that already have it.

“So when our residents go to these neighboring communities and they eat out they are actually supporting parks and recreation in that community and what we’re asking is, not only our residents,, but those who come in and use those facilities currently, throughout county or state, when they come eat with us, or stay with us, they actually help support our parks and rec facilities they are using as well as helping us to develop more,” he said.

If voters approve the tourism tax, Mayor Blalock says the city would see how much revenue is generated that first year before any money is spent.

“For instance, if we did a new ball field, we would do an extended year bond, maybe fifteen years, where we use a portion of tourism tax funds to finance those funds, and a portion of the tourism tax funds to finance other projects and events in town,” Blalock said.

Only registered voters in Amory can vote in the election. A sixty percent margin of those who vote is needed for the measure to pass.

Absentee voting is underway through Saturday at the City Clerk’s office at Amory City Hall.