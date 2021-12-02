Amory’s resilience leads Panthers to 3A state title game

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI)- Brooks Dampeer was hired to take over Amory’s program in March of this year. Fast forward eight months later, his team is still alive and will play Jefferson Davis County in the 3A state championship game in Hattiesburg. His team didn’t look championship bound early on, the Panthers lost to Itawamba and Caledonia and started the season 0-2.

Here’s a look at how his team has grown this season: (Kickoff is Friday at 11 AM and you can watch all state championship games on My Mississippi)