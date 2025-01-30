An accident in Monroe County takes a Sulligent man’s life

Monroe County, Miss. (WCBI) – A Sulligent man is dead after an accident in Monroe County.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley told WCBI 54-year-old Mike Anthony Hollis was driving a 2001 Nissan Frontier pickup when it left the road and hit an embankment.

The accident happened at the intersection of Vernon Road and Wolfe Road in the Bartahatchie community on January 22 around 1:30 a.m.

Monroe 911 got the call around 4:33 a.m.

Deputies arrived on the scene along with the Bartahatchie Volunteer Fire Department and found Hollis in the vehicle.

He was taken to NMMC in Tupelo where he died on Monday, January 27, from his injuries.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the accident.

