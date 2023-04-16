An accident in Montgomery County leaves a woman dead

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Montgomery County sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal accident that happened Friday afternoon.

Just before 1:00 Friday, April 14, 2023; Montogomery county 911 received a call about a vehicle that was turned over a median.

When law enforcement arrived they saw the driver was still in the vehicle while the passenger had been ejected.

74-year-old Shirley Herron of Grenada was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was airlifted to Jackson Hospital.

This crash is still being investigated.