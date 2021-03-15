An Ackerman man is dead after an accident on Highway 12

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Ackerman man has died in an accident on Highway 12 in Oktibbeha County.

It happened about 6:30 this morning.

- Advertisement -

52-year-old Robert Andrew Vick was driving a 1999 black Toyota Tacoma headed east on Highway 12 near Smith Road.

Staff Sergeant Derrick Beckom with the Mississippi Highway Patrol says it appears Vick ran off the right side of the highway. His vehicle overturned. Beckom says he was unrestrained and died at the scene of the crash.

This accident remains under investigation by MHP.