An active weather pattern will remain in place this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Showers and thunderstorms rolled through the region earlier today, and more rain is on schedule tomorrow.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the low-40s. North wind, 3-5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy early becoming overcast through the morning. Showers likely after 2pm. Highs in the mid-50s. Chance of rain: 100%. North wind around 5 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Occasional rain and a few thunderstorms. Overnight lows in the low-40s. Chance of rain: 80% then 30% after midnight. Calm wind.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Warmer temperatures return to the region Thursday and Friday ahead of our next front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday, then much cooler weather as we get into the weekend. Saturday’s highs are in the low-40s.