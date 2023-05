An arrest is made in a Thursday morning robbery in Starkville

The shooting happened at Quality Fuels in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – On Friday, May 27, 2023, Starkville police arrested 30-year-old Chauntrez Jenkins for an armed robbery that occurred around 8:45 Thursday morning.

The incident took place at Quality Fuels on Highway 12 W.

No injuries were reported.

Jenkins remains in the Oktibbeha County Jail for one account of armed robbery.