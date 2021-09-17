Mississippi soars to number in COVID-19 death rates

Although the Magnolia State has seen slight improvement since August, Mississippi is the nations per capita leader in COVID deaths

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- New Jersey is no longer the nation’s leader in COVID-19 deaths per capita. The number one spot belongs to Mississippi now. An estimated 1 out of 320 Mississippians have died from the coronavirus. Since July 25th, at least 8 pregnant women have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi. COVID-19 has taken the lives of 15 total pregnant women since the pandemic began. Over 91 hundred total Mississippians have died since the beginning of the pandemic. Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,321 new cases and 49 deaths.