An ICC football player is being charged with burglary

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – A ICC football player is admitted to breaking-in a convenience store.

20-year-old Collins Woods the third of New Orleans is charged with burglary of a commercial building.

Tishomingo County investigators say a Belmont police officer spotted Woods walking down Highway 366 back on November 14th.

The officer knew Woods because he once worked at Itawamba Community College.

The same officer later noticed, nearby, Golden Mini-Mart has been burglarized.

With help of ICC officials, Woods later turned himself in and admitted to the break-in.

ICC released a statement that says, in part “The student was previously a member of the football team but is no longer associated with ICC athletics.”