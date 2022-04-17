An investigation is underway in Tupelo, one person dead

TUPELO,Miss. (WCBI)- An investigation is underway in Tupelo.

Around 1:30am Saturday morning, officers were called to 4187 West Main Street for reports of an assault.

One male victim was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center, he later died from his injuries.

A suspect had been taken into custody for aggravated assault.

Detectives will be conferring with the District Attorney’s office regarding upgraded homicide charges.

WCBI will have more information as it becomes available.

Call the Tupelo Police Department or Crimestoppers if you have any information.