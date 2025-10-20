An Itawamba County school celebrates its centennial

MANTACHIE, Miss. (WCBI) – For 84-year-old Robert Pearce, Mantachie is home.

“Always been in Mantachie, always Mantachie, yep”.

He graduated from Mantachie High School in 1959, a proud Mustang.

“When I graduated, we had about 13 students in my class, in 1959… played on the first football team Mantachie had, ’58-’59 season”

On Sunday, Pearce and other alumni celebrated the school’s centennial.

“This school is our community. It means everything to Mantachie, and we’re really excited to be able to celebrate 100 years today,” said Millie Wood, Mantachie High School Principal and alumna, class of 1991.

During the celebration, Pearce was honored for helping the Mustangs win the Grand Slam, the former state basketball championship, in 1956.

He is one of the surviving players.

“We won it all, Grand Slam,” said Pearce.

Mantachie School has existed for more than a hundred years, but in 1925, a new consolidated school was built — bringing in more students from other schools in the community.

“A hundred years is definitely something to celebrate, the success they’ve had with their students and their staff. And I’m just excited to be a part of it if I’m being honest,” said Itawamba County School District Superintendent of Education Austin Alexander.

“Our school is the heartbeat of the community. and we’re a very giving and loving community, and so, it means a lot to the people, and that’s what we’re doing it for, our retired, our faculty and staff, past superintendents, it’s for them,” said Wood.

Mantachie faculty expected to see more than 200 participants at the event.

They also had a display of school memorabilia in the cafeteria for the reception.

“We have a very rich culture of our alumni of Mantachie School, and they’re all here to celebrate with us today. And we’re just super excited about that,” said Summer Allen, Mantachie Elementary School principal and MHS alumna class of 2000.

The Mantachie Band also played during the event.

