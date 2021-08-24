An Oktibbeha County deputy has been fired after being arrested

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County deputy is fired after being arrested by his fellow deputies.

45-year-old Phillip Miller is charged with DUI 1st and misdemeanor stalking.

Sheriff Steve Gladney tells WCBI that Miller was involved in a vehicle accident before his arrest on Sunday night.

The crash happened on Silver Ridge Road, just before midnight.

Miller was given a 500 dollar bond.