Escapee back in Oktibbeha County Jail

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The man who escaped from the Oktibbeha County Jail is back in Starkville.

William Strohm was extradited from Memphis.

Investigators say he walked away from the jail on December 3rd.

Strohm was caught by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force in his hometown of Memphis on Christmas Eve.

Strohm was serving a year sentence after being revoked on a previous Burglary charge.

He was a trusty working on the kitchen crew at the time of his escape.

