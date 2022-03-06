An Oxford man is charged with aggravated assault

OXFORD,Miss. (WCBI)- Oxford Police are investigating a shooting incident.

Officers got a 911 call around 11:42 p.m. on Friday night for gunshots on the 400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

When officers got to the scene, they began treating a victim.

The victim was airlifted to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis.

34-year-old James Coleman Williamson was taken into custody shortly after the incident and charged with aggravated assault.

This is still an on going investigation.

Contact Oxford Police if you have any information.