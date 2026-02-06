An update from MEMA after Winter storm Fern rolls through MS

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Nearly two weeks after Winter Storm Fern rolled into Mississippi, thousands are still without power, and the death toll continues to rise.

The most recent death was reported in DeSoto County, bringing the death toll up to 29.

41 counties have made a total of 878 requests to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

To date, MEMA has provided more than 1.6 million bottles of water, 395,000 meals, more than 16,000 blankets, 3,424 cots, and more than 6,400 tarps.

17 shower trailers and 6 laundry trailers have also been deployed in affected counties, as well as two medical needs shelters, one in Lafayette County and one in Panola County.

