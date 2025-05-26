An update on a homicide investigation in lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – According to the Lee County Coroner, Carolyn Green, the identity of the homicide victims is 43-year-old Frank West and 39-year-old Cambre Dean.

West and Dean both lived in the Shannon area, and they both died from gunshot wounds.

Both of the bodies are being sent to Pearl for an autopsy at the State Medical Examiner’s office.

39-year-old Jonathan Kelly has been charged with two counts of First-Degree Murder.

Kelly is currently being held at the Lee County Adult Jail with a bond set at $10,000,000 by the Lee County Justice Court.

