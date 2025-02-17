An update on MS Emergency Management Agency numbers

MISSISSIPPI. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is working with counties to assess storm damage from this weekend.

There are reports of homes damaged, trees down, roads closed, and power outages due to the storms.

Currently, no injuries have been reported to MEMA.

As of Sunday morning, there are 41,000 reported power outages across the state.

Initial damage assessments are underway, and 7 counties are reporting damage at this time.

Those counties are Chickasaw, Forrest, Itawamba, Lee, Rankin, Wayne, and Walthall County.

MEMA encourages residents who have received damage from this severe weather event to File an insurance claim, Take photos of the damage to the home, and

Report damage to the county and MEMA using the self-report tool.

