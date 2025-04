An update on Police Chief’s home after a fire in Macon

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – An electrical issue is behind the fire at a police chief’s home.

Macon Police Chief Davine Beck’s home caught fire last week.

About 80% of the home was damaged by flames.

There was also extensive smoke and water damage.

Beck says investigators determined an electrical issue started the blaze.

No one was injured in the fire.

