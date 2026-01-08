An update on the 200 dogs discovered on a property in Nettleton

NETTLETON, Miss. (WCBI) – Authorities are in the process of helping place as many as 200 dogs that were found at a Lee County property.

The case began with a 911 call complaining of aggressive dogs in South Lee County, near Plantersville. North Mississippi Animal Control officers investigated and found a horse, along with as many as 200 dogs, on the property.

While the dogs weren’t malnourished, they allegedly had not been receiving proper care. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office, along with North Mississippi Animal Control, removed the dogs and the horse.

Jason Lessel is the founder of North Mississippi Animal Control and said the situation started about ten years ago, when the property owners took in a few stray dogs.

“These people told us they found a few dogs on the side of the road, started out with good intentions, but never got the dogs vaccinated, fixed, and over several years, the dogs bred until he has the number he has now, he said he hadn’t been taking dogs in after the initial ones, but they bred until he had close to 200 dogs,” said Jason.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is handling a criminal investigation into the incident.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.