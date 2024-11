An update on the investigation of a camper fire in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said arson is not suspected in a fire that left a woman dead.

The fire happened November 2, on Hayden Lane.

Investigators are still trying to determine how the fire started inside a camper.

59-year-old Kimberly Kohler passed away in that blaze.

Hawkins said investigators do not suspect foul play in the ongoing investigation.

