An update on the man missing in Pickens County

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – We have new details in the search for a missing Pickens County man.

We now know Jerry Langdon was last seen at around 1 pm in the area of First Street in Reform.

The 84-year-old Langdon was wearing a light colored shirt and black pants.

Langdon may be living with a condition that can impair his judgement.

If you have seen Jerry Langdon or have any information about this case, please call the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, the Reform Police Department, or 911.

