An update on the mold issue at Columbus Fire Station #5

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s an update to a story we’ve been following in Columbus.

The mold originally discovered at Fire Station #5 in East Columbus has been removed.

Fire Chief Duane Hughes told WCBI that ServePro has finished cleaning the HVAC system in the building.

Sheetrock replacement and painting will be completed next week.

Recently, mold and mildew were discovered at the fire station.

Crews have been pulling sheetrock and cabinets, trying to find the source of the moisture.

Firemen assigned to that station were temporarily moved to Station Four on Airline Road.

Some did complain about how the situation was handled.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.