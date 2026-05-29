Baseball Regional Forecast

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Dudy Noble Field is set to host the Starkville Baseball Regional this weekend and rain is expected.

FRIDAY – A few light showers will come through this morning and by the 1 p.m. game a couple more showers will develop. Although, the 6 p.m. game has the strongest chance of needing to dodge a shower. Rain chances today won’t be an all day wash out by any means. Just keep a rain jacket nearby if you’re heading to the games! The afternoon high will reach the mid to low 80’s.

SATURDAY – Saturday begins a warming trend with a high of 86. Rain chances will be scattered throughout the entire day, but no wash outs are expected.

SUNDAY – Sunday will be the warmest day this weekend as temperatures climb to the upper 80’s. Rain chances remain pretty similar as to what is expected Saturday, except most of the rain will come through towards the evening.