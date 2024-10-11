An update on the OCH Regional Medical Center in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County supervisors can move forward with their plans to sell OCH Regional Medical Center.
The board did not receive any petitions opposing the sale of the hospital by a 5 p.m. deadline on October 10.
Board of Supervisor’s President Marvell Howard told WCBI the next step for the board is approving a request for proposals, or RFPs.
Once the RFPs are released, private health care systems may submit proposals to the board for consideration to purchase.
Following a public meeting in September, the board voted to put the hospital up for sale.
Howard said there’s no specific timeline in place.