Animal control officer turns critter-catching hobby into full-time job

Officer Jason Lessel has become the go to guy to nab wild critters

NETTLETON, Miss. (WCBI) – It may look cute when a raccoon eats from a cat’s food bowl. But Officer Jason Lessel said there are a lot of potential dangers.

“They’re still wild, they may think that cat is trying to compete for that food and they may attack that cat or dog,” he said.

Jason Lessel is an animal control officer for Plantersville and Nettleton. He also owns North Mississippi Animal Care and Control. Lessel is often called on by homeowners to nab stray wildlife.

“Back in 2021, I started with Plantersville, to do this business. It blew up there and they really loved it, working with the stray population. They finally had somebody who could come get a snake off somebody’s porch,” Lessel said.

Along with turkeys, and raccoons, Lessel also works with local animal shelters to hold events, like this one in Nettleton, where pet owners can get free annual vaccines, and rabies and micro-chipping at a reduced cost.

Lessel said he enjoys helping to promote responsible pet ownership.

“I like to see people genuinely caring about their animals. Sometimes, I run across animals that have been neglected. And to see people treating them as family, they really love their pets. That’s why I try and get everything going with these towns to help these people out,” he said.

Lessel said more cities and towns are looking at ways to beef up their animal control efforts, and he is glad to help out.

For information on various events, such as the vaccination days for pets, go to North MS Animal Care & Control Assoc LLC on Facebook.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X