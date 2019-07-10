Animal shelter waives fee thanks to Miranda Lambert donation

Country superstar Miranda Lambert is known for being a huge animal lover and recent donations her charity has made to animal shelters across the country are making it a little easier for others to be too.

The singer’s “MuttNation Foundation,” founded in 2009, “aims to promote and facilitate the adoption of shelter pets, encourage spay and neuter for all pets, and educate the public about the importance and beneficial impact of these actions,” according to its website.

As part of its 2019 “Mutts Across America” campaign, the foundation has awarded $150,000 in grants to 50 shelters in all 50 states.

The grant made a particularly large impact on the Scituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts (SAS).

“There’s a reason dogs like country music. Thank you Miranda Lambert for your generous donation that allows SAS to waive adoption fees for a limited time,” the shelter wrote on Facebook. “Lower fees = more dogs finding homes. We love you, Miranda!”

The shelter said its adoption fees are “set to be” waived until July 19, thanks to the donation. The group explained the generosity could not have come at a more critical time of the year.

“Summer is the slowest time for adoptions and we have a shelter that is absolutely full,” the shelter explained. “Our pets are hoping against hope that you will come and take them home!”

The “Mutts Across America” campaign has donated more than $750,000 in grants to more than 250 shelters since it started in 2015. Each organization is “carefully vetted” by the singer’s foundation, and “chosen for the outstanding care they provide and their heart for animals.”

In addition to the campaign, the organization holds adoption drives, raises funds at concerts and helps with emergency disaster relief.

As if the performer doesn’t do enough, Lambert also has eight rescue dogs of her own, according to Nash Country Daily, and released a documentary with Pedigree’s “See What Good Food Can Do” initiative in 2014 about her passion for pets and the renovation of her hometown shelter.

