Animal welfare groups from across the country help with neglect case in Lee County

“This is definitely one of the worst situations I have seen, and I have run into some cases, one or two dogs, maybe up to ten. But none of this magnitude of numbers and the conditions they are living in.”

These photos, provided by North Mississippi Animal Control and Paws of War Mississippi Rescue, show some of the work taking place on the Plantersville property. We did not go onto the site so investigators can do their work, but we are told the dogs, along with at least one horse, were suffering from prolonged neglect and hunger.

The scope and size of the operation meant that animal welfare groups from across the country were called in to help. Niki Dawson is with Paws of War, which helps provide service dogs for veterans, active-duty military, and first responders.

“Anytime we have a case like this, we are always mindful that we are looking for amazing dogs for veterans and first responders, so we have an eye out for dogs that will fit our program. We know these are lab mixes, and those typically tend to be good service dogs, so we are hoping we can identify a few for us.”

As the rescue operation is underway, there are also some longer-term needs that locals can help with. It is definitely a team effort.

“It obviously takes everyone in the community to help, even out-of-state rescues, so volunteers to foster, if they can, would be great,” said Dena Stanford, of the Tupelo Lee Humane Society.

“We are working with other rescues trying to get dog houses, dog food, all of the, leashes, collars, bleach to maintain the facilities, any resources like that we can pull together and really network with local rescues and shelters across the state,” said Michael Dozier, of Pop Fix.

Organizers stress the dogs were not stolen. The owners allegedly took in a few strays about ten years ago, and because of a lack of basic care, including spay and neutering, the dogs multiplied.