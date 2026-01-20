Animal Welfare operation underway in Lee Co.

PLANTERSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – An animal welfare operation is underway in Lee County to rescue and help hundreds of dogs that have allegedly been neglected for years.

North Mississippi Animal Control is working with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office to rescue approximately two hundred dogs from a Plantersville property. Animal rescue groups from across the country are also helping in the massive operation.

Earlier this month, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and North Mississippi Animal Control began an investigation into the situation after receiving a tip from a concerned citizen.

There was also at least one horse on the property, in need of care.

The animals will be taken to various locations in the region and across the country, where they will receive needed medical care before being available for adoption.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a criminal investigation. Sources say the dogs were not part of a breeding operation, but the owners started taking in strays about ten years ago at their Plantersville property.

