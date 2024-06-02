Annual car show makes its return for charity with local car club

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) –The rain didn’t stop the Choctaw Cruisers from having their car show for charity.

The annual classic car show was held at Main Street in Ackerman.

There were trophies for participants in the show as well as vendors for attendees.

The president of the Choctaw Cruisers said there were around 40 cars that were involved in the show.

Social director Stacy Card said the Choctaw Cruisers always showcase their car experience in different ways.

“The other fellas are great sources of information and know a lot of people around town,” Card said. “Like I say if you have a car and you wanted to get it painted or you having trouble with something mechanical, they provide a lot of insight and advice that you may need for that vehicle that type thing.”

Card said the Choctaw Cruisers is a non-profit organization.

