Annual field day is a popular end of year event for elementary students

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – It was the annual Field Day at the elementary school. Students could take their shot at dunking a teacher in the dunking booth, there was corn hole, face painting, tug of war, potato sack races, and other games.

It’s an opportunity for students to have fun as they close out a school year, and also learn that exercise has many benefits.

“Our games are not only designed for some fun competition, but some of them have a little bit of exercise involved, that’s what we try and do in PE all year long, is help kids realize that games are fun but if you’re getting in some physical activity with them, that’s what were looking for,” said P.E. Teacher Gina Freemont.

“It’s good for you because it can help your health, and make you strong,” said Fourth Grader Ella Cartwright.

And fourth grader Markelan Jones said his favorite part of the field day was definitely the dunking booth.

“I got to say the dunking part because I got to dunk one of my favorite teachers, Mrs. Madison,” he said.

WCBI’s Allie Martin couldn’t resist trying the potato sack races, and the tug of war. He says the students are fast and strong. The last day for students in Tupelo schools is Tuesday, May 24th.