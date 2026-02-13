Annual Great Backyard Bird Count begins

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Do you like birds? Do you like Science? This weekend you can help both.

The annual Great Backyard Bird Count starts today and runs through Monday.

The goal is to collect data on wild birds and to display results in near real time. And it’s easy to join.

All you have to do is stake out your favorite spot to watch birds; watch birds for at least 15 minutes, at least once during the 4 day period, and identify all the birds you see or hear within your planned time and location, then use the most convenient online tool for sharing your bird sightings.

You can find those at birdcount.org.

“Also, this weekend, starting today, leads into the Great Backyard Bird Count, which begins today, Friday the 13th through Monday the 16th. So, you’ve got lots of things you can do as a family. You can plant a tree. You can also go to birdcount.org and find out all about the Great American Bird Count and participate with that as well, so there’s lots to do this weekend,” said Christie Jones Lawrence from the Starkville Town and Country Garden Club.

The Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the Audobon Society started The Great Backyard Bird Count in 1998. It is considered one of the first online participatory science projects.

