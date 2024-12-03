Annual Macon parade in Noxubee Co. scheduled for later date

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – With a state title on the line, Macon’s annual Christmas parade has been moved.

It was originally scheduled for December 5. That is when Noxubee County High School will play for a football state championship in Hattiesburg.

It will now be held on December 12.

All of the holiday cheer will begin at 6 p.m.

The parade will begin at Noxubee General Hospital and continue on South Jefferson Street.

It will then turn and go down Washington Street.

