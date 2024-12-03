Annual Macon parade in Noxubee Co. scheduled for later date
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – With a state title on the line, Macon’s annual Christmas parade has been moved.
It was originally scheduled for December 5. That is when Noxubee County High School will play for a football state championship in Hattiesburg.
It will now be held on December 12.
All of the holiday cheer will begin at 6 p.m.
The parade will begin at Noxubee General Hospital and continue on South Jefferson Street.
It will then turn and go down Washington Street.