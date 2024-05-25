Annual race takes its stride to benefit summer camp

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) –The Kiwanis hosted their 3rd annual Memorial Weekend 5k run.

The race was to raise money to benefit Camp Rising Sun.

The race coordinator, Steven Lavender says there were around 40 participants in the race.

The race started and finished at the Tennessee Williams Home & Welcome Center.

There was food, drinks, and even free snow cones for everyone.

“It’s just about being out and community,” Tyler Zientara said. “I really enjoy being active in the early morning and it’s great to see that for a smaller town, a smaller city, there’s a lot of folks out here who are wanting to embrace the same. Just getting out there moving their bodies and being grateful for the bodies that they have to be able to move this morning.”

Tyler Zientara was the 1st place winner for the race.

