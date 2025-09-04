Annual Shades of Starkville business fair held at MSU Drill field

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY (WCBI) – Many businesses and organizations in Starkville were able to connect with students at MSU.

The annual business and organization fair “Shades of Starkville” took place at the Drill Field on campus.

This allows students outside of class to see and hear about resources in the area.

Over 50 vendors participated, and there were free resources available from everyone apart of the event.

FASTnet’s Marketing coordinator said the event brought a great opportunity for brand awareness to a younger generation of consumers.

“It’s a great opportunity to meet the younger generation coming in. I think this class is bigger than the last class that came, so it’s important cause it’s a great way to get brand awareness out there. You can see repeat customers, you get to meet new kids coming in, and it’s a fantastic opportunity to grow your business, to be honest,” said FASTnet Marketing Coordinator, Dylan Wilson.

The Shades of Starkville event is also apart of MSU’s Involvement Week.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X