Annual Veterans Expo make its return in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Honoring Veterans was what it was all about in Columbus on Saturday, May 18.

Operation Continue Service hosted the expo alongside American Legion Post 69.

There was food, music, and resources for everyone.

The president of the program, Melvin Gatewood said it was to show what they had to offer.

“A space for veterans to come and for the community to come and just share what the resources that they have,” Gatewood said. “We have everyone from a young man selling lemonade to a mental health provider. The Expo is just really to show veterans that we care about them and also we can connect the community with the veteran population you might have someone that says well I’m not a veteran but my father is a veteran or my husband is a veteran and that just want to come in and fellowship.”

Gatewood said he appreciated the community for coming and showing support towards the Veteran’s Expo.

