Annual Youth Symposium educates local young people

The Nu Theta Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority hosted the event at the American Legion in West Point.

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Young people today have a lot to contend with.

Social media overwhelms them with mis- and disinformation with seemingly no guide.

That’s where local organizations like the Nu Theta Sigma Alumnae Chapter of the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority are stepping up to help.

Its annual Youth Symposium educates kids on issues from human trafficking and mental health, to the importance of physical health.

Eddie Love, the basileus of Nu Theta Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority said it educates them on what’s happening today.

“To get them aware of what is going on in society,” Love said.

Kinsley Edwards, the Rhoer Club President said with everything going on, it’s important to be aware of things.

“In today’s world, we encounter it a lot and it’s great to be aware of these things,” Edwards said. “To know what it affects.”

Jerrlon Shelton, a chairperson for the symposium, said the symposium aims to make the youth more comfortable with tough topics

“They get on social media and they think someone is being nice to them, but end up hurting them,” Shelton said. “And we talk about mental health a lot of youth are facing mental health and don’t know how to deal with it. They can go talk to someone about it so they can feel more comfortable about reaching out to other people, other youth, or adult to talk to when they have a problem.”

Edwards said the event is making her rethink how to use social media.

“Using it differently,” Edwards said. “Using it for more positive aspects to bring more people closer and not negativity. To impact others.”

