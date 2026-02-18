Another Cloudy Day Tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – As we are in the second half of the work week we will continue to experience temperatures in the 70s as well as cloudy conditions.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Lows will only be in the upper 50s to low 60s overnight with clouds continuing to remain overhead. A light shower is possible headed into the early morning.

THURSDAY: Heading into Thursday, we will have another cloudy day with rain chances increasing. Scattered showers will be possible throughout the day so take the rain jacket with you when headed outside. It will be a warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s and wind gusts up to 25 MPH. Overnight, expect lows to be in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Another chance for rain as a cold front moves through in the early hours of the morning. Showers and storms are possible in the afternoon with highs headed to the 70s yet again.