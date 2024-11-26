Another cold front, rain chance for Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After Monday night’s rain, we’ll get a chance to dry out Tuesday into Wednesday. Another (and stronger) front will move through Thanksgiving Day.

TUESDAY: Expect gradual clearing into the afternoon with highs reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s with occasionally breezy north to northeast winds.

TUESDAY NIGHT: As the sky remains mostly clear with calming winds, patchy fog is possible overnight. Lows will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: The big travel day! Expect clouds to increase through the day, but nearby to regional travel looks fairly dry. A strong front arrives Wednesday evening and will bring a chance of developing showers and storms closer to midnight into the pre-dawn hours of Thursday. A few of these could become locally heavy or strong, but major severe weather isn’t expected.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Any showers and storms should be moving out before 9 AM, but clouds will linger much of the day as temperatures fall quickly!

FRIDAY/WEEKEND: Get ready for a cold blast of air! Highs will struggle to reach 50 degrees Friday and Saturday, but the really cold stuff holds off until Monday of next week as morning temperatures start out in the middle 20s.