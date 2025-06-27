CLHS works to spread word of pet services/resources in the area

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) reports that 2.9 million dogs entered shelters and rescues just last year.

That’s why the Columbus Lowndes Humane Society is working to get the message out about pet services and resources to help cut down on the unwanted pet population.

The shelter is overcapacity but can hold up to 200 animals.

Spay and neuter programs are available.

The cost for cats is $50, and it’s $70 for dogs.

Even though pets are abandoned for many reasons, outreach coordinator Brandy Johnson said all animals “are just looking for their forever home.”

” It’s usually cost, whether it’s veterinarian costs or feeding costs. The second most popular reason is that they simply don’t have time. What I tell people is your dog or cat doesn’t care when you come home; just come home,” said Brandy.

The Columbus Lowndes Humane Society is hosting a car wash on June 28 to help support the animals in need. If you would like to attend, please

