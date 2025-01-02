Another cool afternoon with sunshine

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Cool afternoons and cold mornings will persist through Saturday. Rain chances increase ahead of our next cold front Sunday.

TODAY: After a cold start to the day, temperatures will warm nicely into the lower to middle 50s by the afternoon area wide. We will keep the sunshine throughout the day with a few passing clouds.

TONIGHT: Another night of near freezing temperatures. Tonight, most places will be in the low 30s with a partly cloudy sky.

FRIDAY: It is a rinse and repeat forecast for Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s with some sunshine throughout the day. Lows will fall into the upper 20s, so make sure to bundle up!

WEEKEND: Saturday will be quite chilly in the afternoon with temperatures in the upper 40s. Clouds will begin to build through the day Saturday ahead of our next round of rain Sunday evening. Timing right now is looking to be between the afternoon hours through early morning hours Monday. Behind this rain, even cooler air will rush in, dropping high temperatures into the low 40s heading into next week.