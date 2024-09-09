Another cool morning with building rain chances ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Staying clear, calm, and comfortable tonight thanks to a high pressure system to our North. The pleasant weather will continue for the beginning of the work week but rain chances will begin to build by midweek due to a strengthening tropical system.

TONIGHT: Perfect way to end off the weekend! We will stay clear tonight, and we will have another cool morning too! Lows will be in the upper 50s by the early morning hours with a northerly breeze. You may need like light jacket headed off to work or school, but get ready to shed it by the afternoon.

TOMORROW: Continuing to see the sunshine to begin the work week off! We will stay mostly clear tomorrow with a couple of passing clouds here and there. Conditions will not be as nice as the weekend was as we will be a little more humid and warmer throughout the day with highs in the low 90s.

LOOKING AHEAD: The forecast for the rest of week is highly dependent on the tropics. As of Sunday at 10:15 PM, Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 has formed in the Bay of Campeche, and it is forecasted to strengthen into a tropical cyclone and potentially even a Category 1 hurricane by Wednesday. For us here in Northeast Mississippi, we will begin to see impacts by Thursday. What we know now is that this system will bump our rain and storm chances. Make sure to stay updated with us through the next few days.