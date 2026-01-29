Another Cooldown On The Way

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a few days in the 40’s, we’ll be cooling down quite a bit over the weekend. Rain chances remain limited for the most part.

THURSDAY: A cold start, with temperatures eventually climbing into the upper-40’s. Mostly cloudy conditions will persist through the day. A very light chance for rain and potentially even a flurry or two exists overnight.

FRIDAY: A few light showers will quickly exit our area tomorrow morning. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs in the lower-40’s. It’ll be breezy at times, with wind gusts up to 20 mph possible. Another light shower will be possible late Friday night, but our overall rain chance remains low.

SATURDAY: We’ll be dry as we head into Saturday with drastically cooler temperatures. Strong winds through the morning and afternoon will keep our feels like temperatures in the single digits for most of the day, which has prompted an Extreme Cold Watch for Saturday. Be sure to bundle up and limit time outdoors.