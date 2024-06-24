Another day of hot weather with rain chances increasing midweek

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Well, the heat is here to stay for a couple of more days. Temperatures topping out in the upper 90s are here to start off the work week. Scattered showers are possible early Monday morning with the increasing chance to see some rain and storms by midweek.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A frontal boundary to our north is allowing for more moisture to reach us here in Northeast Mississippi. Because of that, that humidity will be more apparent compared to last night. Temperatures will fall into the mid 70s tonight with a partly cloudy sky. There could be a chance for some isolated showers tonight as the front pushes south, but the best chance of those showers look to occur early Monday morning.

MONDAY: With the frontal boundary passing, a few early morning rain showers could spark. Best likelihood to see rain on Monday is around Highway 82 and south as the front passes between 4 AM to 8 AM. After that, the heat cranks up for the day. We are talking temperatures in the upper 90s with heat indices up tot 109 degrees. The National Weather Service is set to issue a Heat Advisory to account for both the hot temperatures and increased humidity. If you spending time outdoors, please remember to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated! By Monday night, temperatures will steady into the mid 70s.

REST OF THE WEEK: The hot and humid weather will stick around for Tuesday with a small chance of scattered showers by Tuesday night. Wednesday looks to be our very best chance to see rain and thunderstorms. The rain should help our temps “cool” to the low 90s, but those temps quickly rebound into the mid to upper 90s by the end of the week.