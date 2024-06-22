Another hot and dry weekend, rain chances loom

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Another scorching weekend on deck, but rain chances return by the beginning of next week

TODAY/TONIGHT: Sunny and clear skies will allow for temperatures to climb into the upper 90s for us, but with relative humidity values fairly low the heat index will not rise far above our real temps. Once again we have a great viewing opportunity of the strawberry moon tonight, as it will appear almost in full tonight. Mostly clear skies and temperatures falling into the low to mid 70s will round out a quiet and mild night for northeast Mississippi.

TOMORROW: Sunday will be a bit more humid than Saturday, and because of this heat index values will surpass 100 degrees, maybe even up to 105. Temperatures again will crest in the upper 90s, with plenty of warm summer sun to enjoy.

NEXT WEEK: The start of the work week will also be the start of our rain chances for the near term. Rain chances will be moderate next week, with the best chances occurring Tuesday and Wednesday, with the latter day looking like the best chance of storms.