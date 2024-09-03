Another hot day for Tuesday, showers return soon

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures stay in the 90s Tuesday but should trend downward toward mid-week as rain chances potentially increase.

TUESDAY: Under a mix of sun & clouds, temperatures should once again rise quickly into the lower & middle 90s area-wide. Afternoon showers are most likely across central Alabama, but a few are likely to work into parts of our area after 4p. Some pockets of heavy rain are possible, but the coverage looks isolated.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Even after sunset, a couple of downpours or a random storm are possible. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Rain coverage looks to be highest across parts of Louisiana and the MS Delta, but at least isolated showers are possible across our part of the state as well. Temperatures look to come down several degrees into the upper 80s.

THU/FRI: Confidence in this part of the forecast is admittedly not that high given the large variation in model guidance. The GFS model wants to bring soggy, steady rain to the region while the European model keeps things generally dry. Stay tuned for updates, as significant changes are possible if the European model begins to look more probable. Regardless, the weekend does look to bring another taste of fall weather.