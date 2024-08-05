Another hot week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The overall pattern will be calm this week, it is just going to continue bringing the heat to NE MS. Be prepared to drink lots of water to stay hydrated!

MONDAY NIGHT: As Debby continues spinning off to our East, conditions will be staying calm for our corner. Tonight, mostly clear sky will allow the hot temperatures of the day slowly drop into the middle 70s.

TUESDAY: Much like the forecast from Monday. High temperatures will be back into the middle to upper 90s, could easily feel like it is 100-105 outdoors. There will be a nice mix of sun and a few clouds. There will be a cold front making a slow approach from our NW. Overnight lows will be in the low to middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Throughout the middle of the week, the cold front will inch its way across northern Mississippi. With its slow approach, high temperatures will return to the upper 90s and potentially the triple digits. Sky conditions will maintain the beautiful mixture of sun and clouds. Lows again will be in the low to middle 70s.