Another mild and dry day tomorrow, but rain returns Thursday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: It was a beautiful afternoon across the region. Today’s high temperatures reached the low-70s. Changes arrive to the region the second half of this week with much cooler air Saturday.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and seasonably cool with lows in the mid-40s. Patchy fog after midnight. Calm wind.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny before noon, then increasing clouds after lunch. Above average temperatures with highs in the mid-70s. South wind 3-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-50s. South wind 3-5 mph.

THIS WEEK: Rain will move in ahead of an approaching cold front early Thursday. Light to moderate rain is expected with this system, and a few locations may even experience a rumble of thunder with the heaviest activity. By the late afternoon, the rain will come to an end and we will have clearing conditions Thursday evening. Temperatures will still reach the upper 60s Thursday and Friday, but the colder air arrives Saturday with highs topping out in the low-50s. After Thursday’s system, rain will remain out of the forecast through at least the first half of next week.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Our kickoff forecast shows dry, but cool conditions for this Saturday’s games across the region. Be sure to pack a jacket for the late games, especially for the Ole Miss game in Auburn.