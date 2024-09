Another person dies from West Nile in Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A second Mississippian has died from the West Nile Virus this year.

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed the passing today.

So far, there have been 27 human cases of West Nile reported in the state this year.

Both people that have died had underlying health conditions.

The first death was reported on August 15th.

The health department does not disclose the age, gender, or location of death of the patient.

